

Three-time GRAMMY® nominated and BRIT AWARD winning multiplatinum singer, songwriter, producer, and guitarist JAMES BAY announced TODAY a one-off livestream show in the UK entitled "JAMES BAY – Live At SHAKESPEARE’S GLOBE." It will stream worldwide on WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 21st. "Live At SHAKESPEARE’S GLOBE" is a multi-camera event featuring JAMES & his live band, and will be livestreamed to fans around the world, time-zoned to specific regions. The show will not be available on-demand after it takes place, and with no audience in attendance, the only way to watch it will be to purchase tickets to the livestream broadcast.

Of the upcoming show, BAY says “Having spent the COVID months of 2020 very much as a solo performer, singing into my IPHONE from the spare room in my house, I’m so excited to reunite with a band and play music from a stage as legendary and iconic as that of SHAKESPEARE’S GLOBE THEATRE. This year has moved much slower and presented more limits than any of us could have imagined. I’m sad that I can’t have an actual audience in the GLOBE with me, but so excited that we get to create this show for people all around the world to see. It might be a long road back to concerts as we’d like them, but we’re getting closer and in the meantime it’s such an honor to play this show for everyone!”

Tickets go on sale this FRIDAY OCTOBER 2nd, at 9a BST here.





