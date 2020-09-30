Degy Entertainment

JESSE McCARTNEY, KOFFEE, 3OH!3 performed a "UNITED VIRTUAL BENEFIT CONCERT" to raise money for STUDENT EMERGENCY ASSISTANCE FUNDS for those attending UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND and additional schools within the USM system affected financially by the COVID-19 pandemic..

The event was hosted through a virtual platform called, “FANFX” by DEGY ENTERTAINMENT, where students and national acts performed, uniting and supporting one another while fundraising for a cause to help their fellow classmates.

The concert was hosted by comedian JABOUKIE YOUNG-WHITE.

Commented JESSE McCARTNEY, “When this all started, I wasn’t sure how I would connect with fans. The DEGY FANFX platform made it easy to bring a concert from my living room to theirs..”

