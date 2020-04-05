Special Episodes

The "5-4" podcast from WESTWOOD ONE PODCAST NETWORK and LEON NEYFAKH's PROLOGUE PROJECTS is producing a special podcast series on the SUPREME COURT's role in the presidential election.

The seven-episode arc began TUESDAY (9/29) with an episode on SUPREME COURT nominee AMY CONEY BARRETT and will be followed by a call-in episode, installments about the electoral college, gerrymandering, campaign finance, BUSH v. GORE, and the election results.

