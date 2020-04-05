-
Special 7-Episode Series Of Westwood One's '5-4' Podcast Looks At Supreme Court's Role In Election
September 30, 2020 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
The "5-4" podcast from WESTWOOD ONE PODCAST NETWORK and LEON NEYFAKH's PROLOGUE PROJECTS is producing a special podcast series on the SUPREME COURT's role in the presidential election.
The seven-episode arc began TUESDAY (9/29) with an episode on SUPREME COURT nominee AMY CONEY BARRETT and will be followed by a call-in episode, installments about the electoral college, gerrymandering, campaign finance, BUSH v. GORE, and the election results.
-