Yolanda Adams (Jamie Lamor Thompson/Shutterstock)

Four-time GRAMMY winner YOLANDA ADAMS will join songwriter SUE ENNIS as Co-Chairs of the RECORDING ACADEMY's National Advocacy Committee. Serving as the voice for all music creators alongside the ACADEMY's advocacy team in WASHINGTON, D.C., the committee is comprised of leading performers, producers, songwriters, and studio engineers, and works to determine specific policy positions of the RECORDING ACADEMY and advance the interests of all music creators.

Commented RECORDING ACADEMY Chair and interim President HARVEY MASON, JR., "We're honored to have YOLANDA lead the RECORDING ACADEMY's ADVOCACY COMMITTEE alongside SUE ENNIS to help push forward vital legislation as our industry navigates the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond,. We've seen first-hand how music has the power to influence meaningful change, and we're confident the ADVOCACY COMMITTEE's wide breadth of backgrounds and perspectives provide a unique opportunity to build on the Academy's successful efforts this summer in the fight for creators' rights."

ADAMS recently testified at a congressional hearing on intellectual property, sharing her perspective on the monetary and moral implications of the DIGITAL MILLENNIUM COPYRIGHT ACT's FAIR USE doctrine. She also participated in the ACADEMY's 7th annual DISTRICT ADVOCATE DAY AUGUST 12th, advocating alongside nearly 2,000 music professionals for critical support for the music community as it continues dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other ADVOCACY COMMITTEE members include GRAMMY-winning composer, producer, and singer CLAUDIA BRANT, GRAMMY-nominated artist TERRY JONES; GRAMMY-winning engineer EMILY LAZAR; and GRAMMY-nominated artist, songwriter, and producer RICO LOVE. Chair and Interim President/CEO of the RECORDING ACADEMY HARVEY MASON JR., and Chief Advocacy Officer DARYL P. FRIEDMAN serve as ex-officio members.

« see more Net News