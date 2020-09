Drinketh From Lord Stanley's Cup

BEASLEY MEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic WLLD (WiLD 94.1)/TAMPA and PD/morning host ORLANDO DAVIS have jumped in to help celebrate the TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING winning the 2020 STANLEY CUP with WiLD’s "Uptown Puck" (2020 STANLEY CUP REMIX).

Check out "ORLANDO MARS" and WILD's "Uptown Puck" (2020 STANLEY CUP REMIX) here.

Orlando 'Mars'

