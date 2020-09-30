Gary Cee

NEVERSINK MEDIA GROUP Adult Hits WABT (POCONO 96.7)/STROUDSBURG, PA, has named radio veteran GARY CEE General Manager and AM host by Managing Member BUD WILLIAMSON.

CEE was most recently SVP Programming for iHEARTMEDIA in SUSSEX, NJ, where he oversaw WNNJ, WSUS and WHCY. He programmed WNNJ and hosted afternoons. His previous programming stops include WPDH/POUGHKEEPSIE, NY, and WLIR/LONG ISLAND, NY. GARY also served as Managing Editor of CIRCUS MAGAZINE and hosted programs on WDRE/PHILADELPHIA, PA, and WRCN/RIVERHEAD, NY



Commented CEE, “BUD and JULI have given me a golden opportunity to helm the station that is the radio fixture here in the POCONO community. We’re independently owned, our hosts are all local and we cover all things POCONO. Plus, I’ll be relocating to one of the most beautiful regions in the NORTHEAST, in a new home with a heart-shaped tub.”

Commented NEVERSINK's WILLIAMSON, “We’re very pleased to be able to bring GARY on board and fill such an important role in our company. GARY and I have spent hours talking about ideas to grow the station and I am very excited as to what the future holds!”

GARY will begin duties on MONDAY, OCTOBER 5th, and debut on-air on TUESDAY morning, OCTOBER 13th. He will continue to construct crossword puzzles for the NEW YORK TIMES and the WALL STREET JOURNAL

