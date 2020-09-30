Jenn & Bus

NEW SOUTH RADIO Top 40 WYOY (Y101.7)/JACKSON, MS, has signed "JENN & BUS" for mornings, it was announced by station PD NIKKI BROWN. The two will come aboard in mid-OCTOBER.

Commented BROWN, “We are so excited about the future of Y101 knowing JENN and BUS are the ones who will help take us to the next level”.

The pair previously worked together at MAGIC BROADCASTING in PANAMA CITY, FL, in 2017. JENN comes to Y101 from JVC BROADCASTING Top 40 WMFQ (Q92.9)/OCALA, FL where she was hosting mornings, while BUS re-joins her from LOUISIANA RADIO NETWORK.

Commented JENN RYAN, “We are thrilled to be launching ‘JENN & BUS’ on a station with such an incredible market position as Y101, and we’re so excited to finally be working on air together again, making fun videos, and getting involved in the community. Big thanks to GM BOB LAWRENCE, PD NIKKI BROWN, and the HOLLADAY family for welcoming us into the NEW SOUTH RADIO family.”

« see more Net News