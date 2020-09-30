Lori Lewis

"When we put the appropriate fundamentals in play; paying attention to audience signals, genuine interaction – back and forth with the fans – and a meaningful blend of content, we get closer to strengthening audience interest and brand loyalty," noted MERGE author and LORI LEWIS MEDIA President LORI LEWIS.

"And brand strength, after all, drives financial value (especially in the times we’re managing right now).

"The following is a mash up of high impact tactics that take the least amount of effort and yet drive success towards those goals.

"While it’s INSTAGRAM specific – most of the disciplines you find here are purposeful for any social platform."

Read more about "Increasing Instagram Interaction" in MERGE, which is designed and written to help assist the radio and record industry in the social and digital space.

