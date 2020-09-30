Sold

RANDY HUDZINSKI's FLAMBEAU BROADCASTING CO., INC. is selling Sports WLDY-A and Classic Hits WJBL (THE DICE 93.1)/LADYSMITH, WI to MICHAEL OBERG and GEORGE MANUS' ZOE COMMUNICATIONS INC. for $100,000 plus an LMA before closing.

Also filed with the FCC were requests for STAs from DIGITAL SYNDICATE NETWORK, LLC d/b/a DSN RADIO, LLC (KDKT-A/BEULAH, ND, reduced power due to transmitter issues) and BLUE SKY BROADCASTING, INC. (KPND/DEER PARK, WA, reduced power at construction permit site).

« see more Net News