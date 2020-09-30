Sales Deal

Music format provider CLEAR MEDIA NETWORK has signed up with KEY NETWORKS for network advertising sales and inventory operations. CLEAR is offering 24/7 AC, Country, and Adult R&B formats.

KEY NETWORKS EVP/Ad Sales RICH BAUM said, “MARK MCCRAY and GARY SPURGEON have a tremendously successful track record in radio management at both the local and network levels and their CLEAR MEDIA NETWORK’s 24/7 music products have already been cleared in two Top 20 markets. That speaks volumes to their credibility and the value of their network product to local stations nationwide. KEY NETWORKS is thrilled to partner with them as they build out their network going forward.”

CLEAR MEDIA NETWORK COO GARY SPURGEON added, “We are excited about having RICH BAUM and the team at KEY NETWORKS represent our new music network. This partnership will only enhance our market position and affiliate opportunities.”

« see more Net News