Heritage

CHAD HERITAGE joins CUMULUS MEDIA Country WGKX (KIX 106) and AC WKIM (98.9 THE BRIDGE)/MEMPHIS as PD. He arrives from a brief stint as Dir./Content for TOWNSQUARE MEDIA’s KILLEEN-TEMPLE, TX cluster, which he joined in JUNE (NET NEWS 6/8). In that role, he had also been PD for County KUSJ (US 105). Before that, he was iHEARTMEDIA SVP/Programming, Country Brand Coord. and OM/PD for Country KSSN and Classic Country KMJX (105.1 THE WOLF)/LITTLE ROCK, where he worked for 23 years until the first round of iHEARTMEDIA layoffs claimed his job in JANUARY (NET NEWS 1/14).

HERITAGE succeeds DUANE SHANNON, who announced in JULY that he would be stepping down from his programming role to focus on his morning show at WGKX (NET NEWS 7/30).

VP/Market Mgr. MORGAN BOHANNON said, “We knew CHAD was a good match the first time we talked to him. He’s from the region, has had a very successful programming career and is the perfect fit to lead one of AMERICA’s best Country brands with KIX-106. He’s just the perfect fit for us and we’re excited about his joining the CUMULUS team in MEMPHIS.”



CUMULUS MEMPHIS OM DANNI BRUNS said, "CHAD is the winning team member we've been looking for and I am excited to work with him as well as learn from him."

Said HERITAGE, “I’m beyond excited to join the extremely talented CUMULUS team in MEMPHIS. I grew up listening to the legendary KIX 106, so this is truly a dream come true for me.”

