Cadillac Jack Promoted To Assistant Brand Manager At WITL/Lansing
Morning co-host CADILLAC JACK adds Assistant Brand Mgr. duties at TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Country WITL/LANSING, reporting to MCCONNELL “LARGE” ADAMS, who was promoted to Dir./Content for WITL and its five sister stations earlier this week (NET NEWS 9/28).
CADILLAC JACK joined WITL earlier this month to co-host mornings with ERICA GRAY (NET NEWS 9/15). Prior to that, he worked at stations including ENTERCOM Country WYCD/DETROIT (where he was APD/midday host), BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP WQYK/TAMPA and WXTU/PHILADELPHIA.
