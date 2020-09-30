Cadillac Jack

Morning co-host CADILLAC JACK adds Assistant Brand Mgr. duties at TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Country WITL/LANSING, reporting to MCCONNELL “LARGE” ADAMS, who was promoted to Dir./Content for WITL and its five sister stations earlier this week (NET NEWS 9/28).

CADILLAC JACK joined WITL earlier this month to co-host mornings with ERICA GRAY (NET NEWS 9/15). Prior to that, he worked at stations including ENTERCOM Country WYCD/DETROIT (where he was APD/midday host), BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP WQYK/TAMPA and WXTU/PHILADELPHIA.

