Andreea Gleeson Promoted To CRO, Matt Barrington To COO

TUNECORE has made new executive management appointments. ANDREEA GLEESON has been elevated to Chief Revenue Officer and MATT BARRINGTON has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer, reporting directly to CEO DENIS LADEGAILLERIE.

LADEGAILLERIE said, “The elevation of ANDREEA and MATT to oversee the company as Coheads affirms their contributions in strengthening TUNECORE’s services and growth in order to best serve artists at all stages of their careers on a worldwide basis."

