Villalobos

NASHVILLE-based management company L3 ENTERTAINMENT has promoted CODY VILLALOBOS to VP/Artist Management. He joined the company in 2019 as Digital Strategy/Marketing Mgr., and will continue to oversee media and marketing strategy, content creation, and initiate and design marketing plans through all digital platforms.

A NEVADA native, VILLALOBOS produced and directed JUSTIN MOORE'S "Why We Drink," "The Ones That Didn't Make It Back Home" and "Kinda Don't Care" music videos. He has also produced content for SCOTT STEVENS, HEATH SANDERS and LEAH TURNER. MOORE, STEVENS, SANDERS and TURNER are all L3 management clients.

"Besides the creative vision, video expertise and advanced knowledge of social media, CODY has continually demonstrated the ability to wear many hats, make smart business decisions and inspire and instill confidence in our artists at L3,” said L3 Pres. PETER HARTUNG. "He has the leadership qualities necessary to take on his new position of VP at L3 ENTERTAINMENT.”

