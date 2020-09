More Speakers

The virtual version of PODCAST MOVEMENT has announced the fifth round of speakers appearing at the PODCAST MOVEMENT VIRTUAL 2020 event, streaming online OCTOBER 19-20.

The agenda will include:

TOM WEBSTER, EDISON RESEARCH: RESEARCH & STATISTICS KEYNOTE PRESENTATION

TORRAN WAKEFIELD-THOMPSON, PINNA: A BEHIND THE SCENES LOOK AT PRODUCING AWARD-WINNING PODCASTS FOR KIDS!

LEAH-SIMONE BOWEN, THE SECRET LIFE OF CANADA: I TRAINED IN THEATRE AND ALL I GOT WERE THESE PODCAST SKILLS (HOW THEATRE SKILLS CAN MAKE YOUR PODCAST BETTER)

KRYSTINA RUBINO, RIGHT SIDE UP: LOOKING AHEAD: THE FUTURE OF PODCAST ADVERTISING

DAN LAPINSKI, LOOPME: PODCAST FOR GOOD: CREATING SOCIAL CHANGE AT SCALE

CHRIS COLBERT, DCP ENTERTAINMENT: PODCASTING FOR SOCIAL JUSTICE: POC & BIPOC PODCAST FOUNDERS SOUND OFF

ADELL COLEMAN, DCP ENTERTAINMENT: SAY THEIR NAME: HOW TO USE AUDIO TO HUMANIZE HEADLINES

AMIL NIAZI, POP CHAT/CBC PODCASTS: WHY POP CULTURE HAS NEVER BEEN MORE POWERFUL

ERIC SCHNEIDER, MULTITUDE PRODUCTIONS: A LIVE STREAM IS A PODCAST WITH NO EDITS: REMOTE LIVE EVENTS FOR YOUR INDIE PODCAST

GRANT DURANDO, RIGHT SIDE UP: MAKING IT COUNT: THE STATE OF PODCAST ATTRIBUTION

JUSTIN ALVEREZ, LITHUB: MEASURING AND MONETIZING THE PODCAST NETWORK-FROM INDIE TO ENTERPRISE

LEX FRIEDMAN, ART19: HOW TO MAKE YOUR ADVERTISERS HAPPY (FROM PITCH TO INVOICE)

ROB GREENLEE, LIBSYN: LISTEN UP: DRIVING PODCAST DISCOVERY

