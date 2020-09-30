Partners With Entercom

CLARK ATLANTA UNIVERSITY has entered a partnership with ENTERCOM that will offer students in the school’s Mass Media Arts Department access to ENTERCOM personnel and possible future jobs. A virtual event for students TONIGHT (9/30) at 7p (ET) will launch the partnership, with the school's President GEORGE T. FRENCH and ENTERCOM CEO DAVID FIELD participating.

“This is an exciting opportunity for our scholars,” said FRENCH. “Partnerships with media conglomerates such as ENTERCOM is a continuation of CLARK ATLANTA UNIVERSITY’s Mass Media Arts Department’s legacy and dedication to ensuring our students are prepared and globally competitive in the communications industry.”

“I am a huge advocate of students learning inside and outside of the classroom,” said CLARK Mass Media Arts Department Interim Chair GARRY YATES. “We are committed to preparing our students to excel, whether they choose to be academicians or practitioners. We’re ecstatic to establish this channel that will give them coveted access to such a media powerhouse like ENTERCOM.”

“This partnership with CLARK ATLANTA UNIVERSITY builds on our focus to create a more inclusive and diverse team and workplace,” said ENTERCOM ATLANTA SVP/Market Mgr. RICK CAFFEY. “We’re excited to share our resources and insights in the form of real-world learning, beginning with this first virtual event on the future of audio.”

« see more Net News