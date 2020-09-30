Text Fundraiser

ENTERCOM's SACRAMENTO cluster -- Active Rock KRXQ (98 ROCK), Classic Rock KSEG (98.9 THE EAGLE), Top 40/Rhythmic KSFM, Top 40 KUDL (106.5 THE END), Alternative KKDO (ALT 94.7), and Sports KIFM-A (ESPN 1320) -- is raising funds for the RIVER CITY FOOD BANK in a month-long text campaign throughout OCTOBER as part of ENTERCOM/RADIO.COM's "Feed Our Families" campaign.

“SACRAMENTO is ‘AMERICA’s Farm-to-Fork Capital,’ yet we have vulnerable and underserved populations -- such as students, seniors and homeless -- in our own community who are food insecure,” said SVP/Market Mgr. STACEY KAUFFMAN. “By leveraging our scale and lending our resources to support the RIVER CITY FOOD BANK’s efforts, we can raise both awareness and funds to combat this issue and support our neighbors in need.”



“RIVER CITY FOOD BANK works to alleviate hunger by providing health and hope to thousands of men, women and children each week,” said RIVER CITY FOOD BANK Exec. Dir. AMANDA MCCARTHY. “As families struggle to make ends meet and provide healthy meals to children now home from school full-time, food insecurity is escalating. Through a partnership with ENTERCOM, RCFB will continue to be here for families and for all of our neighbors when they need us most.”

