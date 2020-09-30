Music Continues

OWOW RADIO, the eclectic Triple A streaming station in CLEVELAND that was scheduled to shut down OCTOBER 2nd (NET NEWS 9/24), will continue to stream its music format for an undetermined period, according to a message from founder JOHN GORMAN posted on its website.

The statement confirmed that regular shows will end on OCTOBER 2nd, and the "Timeless Rock" format will continue jockless "for as long as we can financially and contractually endure." GORMAN added that he, RAVENNA MICELI, and STEVE PAPPAS will continue to work together "to examine and pursue additional processes of resurrecting oWOW's Timeless Rock format online and perhaps to other broadcast platforms," with MONICA ROBINS and ALAN GREENE on board ("We are family").

