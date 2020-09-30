Winner Chosen

GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WKNR-A (850 ESPN CLEVELAND)/CLEVELAND has chosen MATRIX TRADE INSTITUTE as the winner of a $30,000 radio advertising campaign on the station in its "Moving Business Forward" contest for local businesses, held in partnering with the CLEVELAND CAVALIERS and KEYBANK. MATRIZ will also get use of a private suite (18 tickets, 2 parking passes, base food and beverage package) for one CAVS game at ROCKET MORTGAGE FIELD HOUSE.

GOOD KARMA BRANDS VP and CLEVELAND Market Mgr SAM PINES said, “MATRIX TRADE INSTITUTE is a great example of a local business using innovation, a great culture and a commitment to the community to move northeast OHIO forward. Our goal with this contest, in conjunction with KEY BANK and the CAVS, was to highlight, reward and help grow a local Northeast OHIO business. The opportunity that MATRIX TRADE INSTITUTE has created makes a real impact on employment outcomes in Northeast OHIO, and we’re excited to work with them on a customized marketing plan to achieve their objectives.”



“MATRIX is humbled and thrilled with this recognition and opportunity,” said MATRIX CEO DUSTIN PEUGEOT. “This allows us to tell our story to the NEO market, and launch much needed careers to the auto repair and collision repair industries that have incredible demand.”

