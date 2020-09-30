Ludacris Live

SPECTRUM PRESENTS LUDACRIS POWERED BY PANDORA is set for OCTOBER 7 at 8p EDT. LUDACRIS will perform a virtual concert from his ATLANTA home. PANDORA Dir./Hip Hop JI will also interview LUDACRIS about pandemic life, upcoming music and acting projects.

Additionally, some listeners of LUDACRIS ON PANDORA will have the chance to do a virtual meet & greet with LUDA before the his performance.

Fans 18 and older are invited to RSVP for the free event here.

