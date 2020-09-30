Kicking Off October 1st

SETON HALL UNIVERSITY's student-run Active Rock WSOU/ SOUTH ORANGE, NJ is presenting a month-long "Halloween Vinyl Fest 2020" starting THURSDAY, OCTOBER 1st.

The month-long event offers listeners the chance to call in and win vinyl albums from bands like MASTODON, THRICE, MOTORHEAD, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE and more. The festival will also feature album exclusives, including recordings by OF MICE AND MEN and SILVERSTEIN.

“It’s no secret that vinyl records have been enjoying a resurgence in recent years and our vinyl giveaways always get the phones ringing off the hook,” said WSOU Promotions Dir. VAL PETRARCA. “Twenty-twenty has been a challenging year for all of us and at WSOU we decided to give our listeners a real treat for Halloween.”

