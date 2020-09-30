New Shows

This week's additions to the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK include a HOLLYWOOD talk show with A-list guests, a series of conversations with women of color, and a branded-content podcast for a popular gardening product.

The new shows are JAROD EINSOHN and DAVE OSOKOW's "HEY PAL! WITH JAROD & DAVE O," debuting TODAY and featuring guests like the debut episodes' MARK CUBAN and JULIAN EDELMAN and upcoming interviews with SNOOP DOGG, ODELL BECKHAM JR., TIFFANY HADDISH, ASHLEY BENSON, JJ WATT, JEREMY PIVEN, KEVIN HART, and JOE BUCK; "HER WITH AMENA BROWN," hosted by the poet/author; and a gardening show for MIRACLE-GRO, "HUMANS GROWING STUFF," hosted by MANGESH HATTIKUDUR.

