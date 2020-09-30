Electric Daisy Carnival Europe 2021



Celebrating 25 years Electric Daisy Carnival returns to PRAIA DA ROCHA BEACH, PORTIMAO, PORTUGAL, JUNE 18th - 20th 2021 with over 140 artists on five stages. The confirmed performers are; TIESTO, ARMIN VAN BUUREN, MARSHMELLO, ALESSO, ERIC PRYDZ, DIMITRI VEGAS & LIKE MIKE, DIPLO, CHASE & STATUS (DJ), DJ SNAKE, CHARLOTTE DE WITTE, ANDY C, CAMELPHAT, JAMIE JONES, SOLARDO, GORGON CITY, DON DIABLO, SIGMA, PAUL KALKBRENNER and SCOOTER.

Limited pre-sale tickets are available 9a THURSDAY OCTOBER 1st. General tickets available 9a FRIDAY OCTOBER 2nd. Prices start at €129. Down payment of €20. Edcportugal.com

