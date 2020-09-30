2020 CMT Music Awards

CMT has revealed its first round of performers for the “2020 CMT Music Awards,” airing WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 21st at 7p CT (NET NEWS 9/10). Performers include ASHLEY MCBRYDE, DAN + SHAY, KANE BROWN, LITTLE BIG TOWN, LUKE BRYAN and MAREN MORRIS, with more to be announced in the coming weeks.

The show, which revealed all of its nominees last week (NET NEWS 9/23), will air on CMT, MTV, MTV2, LOGO, PARAMOUNT NETWORK, POP and TV LAND.

« see more Net News