Sales Deal

NATIONAL SPORTS NETWORK has signed up with ADLARGE MEDIA for advertising sales representation for its NCAA basketball radio play-by-play. NSN will offer 10 games this season, including teams like DUKE, KANSAS, KENTUCKY, MICHIGAN, NORTH CAROLINA, TEXAS, and UCLA.

“We’re very excited to offer our advertisers these NCAA basketball games on radio,” said ADLARGE Co-Founder/Co-CEO GARY SCHONFELD. “With the addition of these top-tier college basketball games from NATIONAL SPORTS NETWORK, the ADLARGE sports portfolio delivers continuous access to engaged sports fans.”

“We reached out to ADLARGE because we knew they had a lot of success with sports radio advertising sales,” said NSN Co-Founder JAMES WESTLING. “With last year’s NCAA Tournament cancelled, college basketball fans will be eager to follow their favorite teams during the 2020-21 season, and ADLARGE’s expertise in the sports arena will benefit our affiliates.”

