Borchetta

BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP (BMLG) President/CEO/Founder SCOTT BORCHETTA has been named a member of the 2020 NASHVILLE FAIRGROUNDS SPEEDWAY Hall of Fame class. BORCHETTA has been involved in the racing scene since he was a child, and has continued to make time for it, even as he runs BMLG. He has achieved numerous accomplishments in the sport over the years, including a three-peat in the NASCAR SUPERTRACK series.

"I always made time for racing," BORCHETTA told THE TENNESSEAN newspaper. "There were plenty of times, especially running super trucks, where I was not going to miss a race no matter what. I would be out with my artists FRIDAY night and then fly overnight to be at the track SATURDAY morning and run the race. There were times where I'd be sitting on pit road taking a little nap waiting to go out. There was a lot of missed hours of sleep, but man, it was worth it."

The 2020 class was selected by new Hall of Fame chairman DONNIE REDD, a longtime NASHVILLE FAIRGROUNDS SPEEDWAY PR director, along with committee members GARY NEAL, MELISSA SMITHSON and TAMMI DYCE. BORCHETTA, along with the other members of the 2020 class, will be officially announced on SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 1st at the ALL AMERICAN 400 in NASHVILLE.

