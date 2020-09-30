NATIONAL 360's KNITTING FACTORY ENTERTAINMENT has been named exclusive talent buyer for OMAHA's MAHA FESTIVAL. The 2021 edition runs WEDNESDAY through SUNDAY, JULY 28th - AUGUST 1st, throughout various locations around OMAHA.

KNITTING FACTORY ENTERTAINMENT’s OMAHA based talent buyer JAMES IRVINE will co-lead the programming alongside KFE’s DANNY GLAZIER. Irvine said in a statement, “We are beyond excited to work on Maha 2021 and build a long-lasting relationship with the organization. As an Omahan myself, it's a thrill to work on a project that means so much to the community. There's not much that can beat seeing live entertainment under the stars."

GLAIZIER added, “From the get-go, it was just a natural fit for us. The first call with Maha felt like we were working with long-time friends. Being able to help craft such a great festival, while working with good people, really speaks to what we are trying to do at KF going forward.”

KFE will expand the festival to five days this year and expects to announce the lineup in early 2021.

« see more Net News