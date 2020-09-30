Saving Independent Venues In New York

Global Media Company, The FADER has partnered with "This T-Shirt," a relief platform, and the NATIONAL INDEPENDENT VENUE ASSOCIATION (NIVA) to release exclusive merchandise to benefit independent venues in NEW YORK. Building on NIVA’s #saveourstages initiative, the "Save Our Stages" campaign will provide opportunity to raise awareness and financial assistance for independent venues in NEW YORK CITY.

The t-shirts will be released exclusively on SEPTEMBER 30th and will be available for a limited time. Proceeds from all t-shirt sales will go directly to the venues listed on each shirt and to NIVA’s "Emergency Relief Fund." NIVA’s "Emergency Relief Fund" supports AMERICA’s most vulnerable venues and provides short-term relief for independent music venue owners and promoters threatened by eviction or permanently shutting down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To purchase merchandise click here.

