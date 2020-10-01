Virtually Live

As SYLVAN ESSO release their latest album, Free Love, the duo have announced FROM THE SATELLITE, a fall virtual concert series that will take place on OCTOBER 20th, NOVEMBER 17th and DECEMBER 1st. Each full concert will feature a different theme and will be unique from the others - From Us, To You, and With Love, respectively.

Tickets are available now, -- including a three-show concert pass -- here.



Recently, in a countdown to the release of Free Love, SYLVAN ESSO hosted OPENING NIGHT, a celebration of the new album that featured live performances, DJ sets, dance, art and an unreleased song played by JEFF TWEEDY. On release day (9/25) they joined NPR MUSIC for a live conversation and listening party for the new album.

« see more Net News