Musicians For Marquita

More than 50 artists and musicians are coalescing around DEMOCRATIC candidate for U.S. SENATE MARGUITA BRADSHAW, who made history as the first BLACK woman to win a statewide party nomination in TENNESSEE.

NASHVILLE native WILLIAM TYLER — with the help of fellow musicians TRISTEN, ERIN RAE, MARGO PRICE, ROBYN HITCHCOCK and EMMA SWIFT, ROSANNE CASH, CAITLIN ROSE and many more — will take to the airwaves on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 20th in support of BRADSHAW’s campaign. The telethon, hosted by THIRD MAN RECORDS, hopes to build on BRADSHAW's momentum.

BRADSHAW shocked the state when she beat her opponent, JAMES MACKLER, and his campaign budget of $2.1 million in the AUGUST DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY with her $8,420 grassroots-raised budget. A single mom from south MEMPHIS, and career environmental activist and organizer, BRADSHAW offers hope for many in a crucial election year.

Music fans are invited to join in support of BRADSHAW by attending the telethon via YOUTUBE live stream on OCTOBER 20th at 5p (CT). For more information, go to marquitabradshaw.com. Click here to donate and RSVP.

Commented BRADSHAW on the event, "Momentum surrounding TEAM BRADSHAW grows each and every day. Meeting the many supporters on the campaign trail brings me so much joy and hope! With all the excitement building up around our movement, I think we've earned a little celebration, don't you? Join us and wear your dancin' shoes. Let's keep making history—together."

MUSICIANS FOR MARQUITA organizers hope this event will help to spread the word and encourage people to get out and vote more than ever before.

Added THIRD MAN RECORDS' BEN SWANK, “The UNITED STATES and TENNESSEE need leadership that values working people, the environment, education, healthcare, and justice. MARQUITA BRADSHAW embodies strong leadership in all of those issues and more. THIRD MAN is committed to using our voices and platform to advance those causes alongside so many other great TENNESSEE citizens. These are the critical issues of our time and we're proud to help in any way to shine a light on a candidate who values people above capital, and who believes that a better future is possible and has a path to help take us there."

