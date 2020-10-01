More Staffers Leaving

The pace of the layoffs at iHEARTMEDIA picked up YESTERDAY (NET NEWS 9/30) according to reports as the company tries to get a handle on declining revenues due to the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy.

That lead to iHEARTMEDIA having to make the painful decision to let some already-furloughed staff go due to economics and the fact that working from home had made the need for some of those jobs tougher to justify, as detailed TUESDAY (9/29) in a company wide memo from iHEARTMEDIA Chairman/CEO BOB PITTMAN and CFO/COO RICH BRESSLER (NET NEWS 9/29).

Many of these talented professionals are very interested in continuing to work in radio, so please reach out to them and see if you have something in your company or station that they could fit into.

If you have been affected by these downsizings at iHEARTMEDIA, let ALL ACCESS know and we will post your name, station, duties and contact info so that you make bases with other opportunities. Just click here.

Here is who we’ve heard from that is now out in iHEARTMEDIA's downsizing:

ANGIE C SHAW, host, SATURDAY afternoon-drive and permanent fill-in, WZLX/BOSTON and WHEB/PORTSMOUTH, NH. DJAngieCProductions@gmail.com.

ASHLEY MASCROFT, Promotions Director at Country WSIX/NASHVILLE for two years, and a 13-year radio vet can be reached at (413) 455-9232 or Amascroft@gmail.com.

BILL CONNERS, Creative Director, WGAR/WMJI/CLEVELAND is out after 39 years: (440) 476.9020, Macdaddybill1@gmail.com.

BRAD WILLIAMS a.k.a. Dragon RedBeard, morning show producer and on-air host KRFX-F/DENVER, and Technical Producer and on-air host KOA-A/DENVER. BRAD has 10+ years of morning show experience, 14+ years of radio experience, and can be reached at (720) 839-6808, DragonRedBeard@comcast.net, Bradwilliams414@gmail.com.

DEANO CHAPLE, Promotions Dir. WDRM, WTAK, WQRV, WBHP, KISS-FM, ALT 92.9, and midday on WTAK-FM/HUNTSVILLE. Reachable at (850) 485-4203 or Chaple77@gmail.com.

DON PRIDEMORE JR (DJ), Regional Engineer, (214) 587-7715, dj.pridemore@gmail.com.

JAY BROWN, on-air personality, mix show DJ, production/imaging, WKAF/BOSTON. Has 20+ years experience with stops at WJMN/BOSTON, WERZ/PORTSMOUTH, WWRX/NEW LONDON to name a few. Can be reached at (781) 608-7686 or via email at jaybrownradio@gmail.com.

JOE SWEENY, Commercial Production Dir. at WMMS, WMJI, WGAR, WAKS, WTAM, and WHLK/CLEVELAND. Reachable at (216) 333-7049, jsweeny23@gmail.com.

PHILIP AZOON, Creative Services Dir. WFLA & WDAE/TAMPA for 23 years, and Producer - NT AMMO - PREMIERE RADIO NETWORKS since 2004. Reachable at (727) 420-0821 or pazoon@mac.com.

