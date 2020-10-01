New Deal With SCA

TARGETSPOT has entered a new partnership with SOUTHERN CROSS AUSTEREO (SCA). SCA is one of the leading players in the Australian media sector, with television, radio and digital assets covering 95% of the country's population.

Under this partnership, SCA is to become the Australian representative of TARGETSPOT’s offering, which notably includes radio streaming service SONOS RADIO and its growing portfolio of podcasts and digital radio stations.

The partnership will provide advertisers with access to highly targeted and engaged audiences in this new geographic market.

