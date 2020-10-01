-
Spanish Broadcasting System Seeks Refinancing
October 1, 2020 at 5:39 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. is looking for refinancing, making public TODAY (10/1) that it "intends to engage with certain existing and prospective lenders with respect to one or more potential refinancing transaction alternatives."
The company deregistered its common stock this SUMMER, citing a need to reduce expenses, the cost of reporting to the SEC, and having under 300 shareholders.
-