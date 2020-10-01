-
20 Podcast Teams Selected For 2020-21 Google Podcasts Creator Programs
October 1, 2020 at 5:53 AM (PT)
GOOGLE has announced the 20 podcasting teams selected for its 2020-21 GOOGLE PODCASTS Creator Program. The winners, selected from thousands of applications from almost 120 nations, will get up to $12,000 in funding and 12 weeks of virtual training by PRX and other industry experts, with three 12-week cohorts, OCTOBER-DECEMBER 2020, JANUARY-APRIL 2021, or MAY-JULY 2021.
“GOOGLE and PRX are committed to broadening the impact of stories told around the world while empowering audio creators,” said PRX CEO KERRI HOFFMAN. “As the program enters a new year, we’re proud to work with such talented producers in creating those possibilities together. On behalf of PRX, we thank all who make the GOOGLE PODCASTS creator program possible.”
“We’re thrilled to welcome these 20 creator teams to the GOOGLE PODCASTS creator program,” said program manager BRENDA SALINAS BAKER. “Each of these creators has a powerful voice and a story to share with the world. We’re eager to watch emerging collaborations between these international teams as they continue in their production journeys and grow as community leaders.”
The 20 selected podcast teams include:
- A3DEH, AMMAN, JORDAN
- BEYOND THE NEWSROOM, SAN ANTONIO and ORLANDO
- BUDDHA AND THE BEARD, BROOKLYN
- CONTES ET LÉGENDES DU QUEERISTAN, TORONTO
- EL ESTORNUDO, HAVANA
- FAXINA, BOSTON and BRASILIA
- INDOMABLES, PANAMA CITY, PANAMA
- K'NIN SESI, ISTANBUL
- LEADING LADIES, LUSAKA, ZAMBIA
- LETTERS TO BOYS, LAGOS, NIHERIA
- LITERACY KINGS, HOUSTON
- ON SPEC, ISTANBUL
- PEQUEÑOS VIAJES SENSORIALES, SAN JOSÉ, COSTA RICA
- PRATO CHEIO, SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL
- SELF EVIDENT: ASIAN AMERICA'S STORIES, BROOKLYN and OAKLAND
- TALES OF THE TEXT, CHICAGO
- THE FOOD GRIOT CHRONICLES, BROOKLYN
- TRES CUENTOS, GEORGIA and TEXAS
- VALLE DE CIELO GRIS, TIJUANA
- VIETNAMESE BOAT PEOPLE, MONTCLAIR, NJ
