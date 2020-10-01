Creator Program

GOOGLE has announced the 20 podcasting teams selected for its 2020-21 GOOGLE PODCASTS Creator Program. The winners, selected from thousands of applications from almost 120 nations, will get up to $12,000 in funding and 12 weeks of virtual training by PRX and other industry experts, with three 12-week cohorts, OCTOBER-DECEMBER 2020, JANUARY-APRIL 2021, or MAY-JULY 2021.

“GOOGLE and PRX are committed to broadening the impact of stories told around the world while empowering audio creators,” said PRX CEO KERRI HOFFMAN. “As the program enters a new year, we’re proud to work with such talented producers in creating those possibilities together. On behalf of PRX, we thank all who make the GOOGLE PODCASTS creator program possible.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome these 20 creator teams to the GOOGLE PODCASTS creator program,” said program manager BRENDA SALINAS BAKER. “Each of these creators has a powerful voice and a story to share with the world. We’re eager to watch emerging collaborations between these international teams as they continue in their production journeys and grow as community leaders.”

The 20 selected podcast teams include:

A3DEH, AMMAN, JORDAN

BEYOND THE NEWSROOM, SAN ANTONIO and ORLANDO

BUDDHA AND THE BEARD, BROOKLYN

CONTES ET LÉGENDES DU QUEERISTAN, TORONTO

EL ESTORNUDO, HAVANA

FAXINA, BOSTON and BRASILIA

INDOMABLES, PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

K'NIN SESI, ISTANBUL

LEADING LADIES, LUSAKA, ZAMBIA

LETTERS TO BOYS, LAGOS, NIHERIA

LITERACY KINGS, HOUSTON

ON SPEC, ISTANBUL

PEQUEÑOS VIAJES SENSORIALES, SAN JOSÉ, COSTA RICA

PRATO CHEIO, SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL

SELF EVIDENT: ASIAN AMERICA'S STORIES, BROOKLYN and OAKLAND

TALES OF THE TEXT, CHICAGO

THE FOOD GRIOT CHRONICLES, BROOKLYN

TRES CUENTOS, GEORGIA and TEXAS

VALLE DE CIELO GRIS, TIJUANA

VIETNAMESE BOAT PEOPLE, MONTCLAIR, NJ

« see more Net News