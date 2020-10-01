Chrissy Teigen And John Legend (Photo: Twocoms / Shutterstock.com)

JOHN LEGEND and his wife, CHRISSY TEIGEN are mourning the loss of their child following pregnancy complications. The couple announced their loss WEDNESDAY night via some of their social media accounts.

TEIGEN had been hospitalized in LOS ANGELES since SUNDAY (9/27) after experiencing unusual bleeding. TEIGEN and LEGEND have two children, LUNA and MILES.

CNN has more.



