Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Mourn Loss Of Baby
October 1, 2020 at 6:04 AM (PT)
JOHN LEGEND and his wife, CHRISSY TEIGEN are mourning the loss of their child following pregnancy complications. The couple announced their loss WEDNESDAY night via some of their social media accounts.
TEIGEN had been hospitalized in LOS ANGELES since SUNDAY (9/27) after experiencing unusual bleeding. TEIGEN and LEGEND have two children, LUNA and MILES.
CNN has more.
View this post on Instagram
We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain weâve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasnât enough. . . We never decide on our babiesâ names until the last possible moment after theyâre born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. . . To our Jack - Iâm so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldnât give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you. . . Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. . . We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things weâve been able to experience. But everyday canât be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.
