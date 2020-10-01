Brett Beshore (Photo: LinkedIn)

iHEARTMEDIA/INDIANAPOLIS has partnereds with eight nonprofit organizations that address the physical, spiritual, academic or emotional needs of the INDIANAPOLIS community. Beginning OCTOBER 1, the INDIANAPOLIS cluster will support the mission of these organizations through the stations’ assets including on-air, on stations’ websites and on social media.



“It is inspiring to see iHEARTMEDIA/INDIANAPOLIS create positive change and improve the lives of others in our community,” said FAMILIES FIRST INDIANA Pres.CEO DAVID SILER. “This commitment provides Families First the opportunity to increase our community awareness and raise critical funds to provide services to heal the heart and soul of families going through challenging times.”

“We are thrilled to introduce this community partnership program to the INDIANAPOLIS market and establish an even greater community footprint,” said INDIANAPOLIS Market Pres. BRETT BESHORE. “Our partners work hard to make INDIANAPOLIS an equitable and welcoming city for all. In return, we look forward to helping them build community campaigns to achieve their goals to better INDIANAPOLIS.”

