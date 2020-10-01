Crowder

Songwriter/producer COREY CROWDER has extended his publishing deal with TREE VIBEZ MUSIC (TVM). CROWDER first joined the company, run by FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE'S BRIAN KELLEY and TYLER HUBBARD, in 2017 (NET NEWS 10/24/17).

The GEORGIA native has written hits including CHRIS YOUNG's "I'm Comin' Over," "Think Of You" and "Hangin' On," and he most recently earned a #1 as songwriter and co-producer on FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE's "I Love My Country." His songs have also been cut by KENNY ROGERS, TRACE ADKINS, ZAC BROWN BAND, DUSTIN LYNCH, JAKE OWEN, MORGAN WALLEN, KANE BROWN, RAELYNN, MASON RAMSEY, JON PARDI, HARDY, CANAAN SMITH and more.

“COREY and I actually were in youth group together when we were kids, so we go way back in sharing music,” said HUBBARD. “Getting to collaborate with him on songs and vibe in the studio is unlike anything else. BK [KELLEY] and I have found a creative groove with COREY and it’s pure magic.”

Added KELLEY, “COREY is a special part of our TVM family. He’s got a spark and passion for this industry that’s electric – just makes you want to be around him. We’re so blessed to be able to keep on making hits together.”

“My team at TREE VIBEZ MUSIC has become family to me,” said CROWDER. “The culture that TYLER and BK have created at TVM has inspired three of my best years yet, and I’m excited for what’s next as we continue working together.”

