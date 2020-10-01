Now With Crossover

A podcast from JIMMY BUFFETT's MARGARITAVILLE organization is joining the CROSSOVER MEDIA GROUP roster for ad sales and distribution. The "MARGARITAVILLE PODCAST," with 88 episodes posted to date, is hosted by BUFFETT's Production Coordinator HEIKKI LARSEN, interviewing guests like JJ WATT and PATRICK KANE about their "MARGARITAVILLE state of mind."

“Offering listeners at home a chance to escape with me has been an absolute blast,” said LARSEN. “The episodes are full of interesting guests and how they find time to balance work and getting away to their MARGARITAVILLE state of mind, complemented by fun stories from my work on the JIMMY BUFFETT tour. The podcast has fostered a sense of community and we’re excited to see it grow and flourish through our partnership with CROSSOVER.”



CROSSOVER Sales Managing Member SUE FREUND added, “Fans of the MARGARITAVILLE lifestyle constitute an extremely devoted, enduring, cohesive, socially conscientious and upscale fan base. HEIKKI and his show are a valuable addition to the CMGS portfolio, as it enables us to offer an even more diverse and versatile slate of inventory for marketing partners.”

« see more Net News