Adds Keith Sweat

COX MEDIA GROUP Urban AC WALR-F (KISS 104.1)/ATLANTA is adding KEITH SWEAT's syndicated "THE SWEAT HOTEL" for 9p-2a (ET) SUNDAY through THURSDAY nights, starting MONDAY (10/5).

Dir./Branding and Programming TERRI AVERY said, “KEITH SWEAT is an R&B legend and KISS 104.1 is excited about him joining our line-up. KEITH brings just the right blend of slow jams and sensual sounds that will keep our listeners entertained throughout the night.”

