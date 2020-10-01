-
WALR-F (Kiss 104.1)/Atlanta Adds Keith Sweat's 'The Sweat Hotel'
October 1, 2020 at 8:17 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
COX MEDIA GROUP Urban AC WALR-F (KISS 104.1)/ATLANTA is adding KEITH SWEAT's syndicated "THE SWEAT HOTEL" for 9p-2a (ET) SUNDAY through THURSDAY nights, starting MONDAY (10/5).
Dir./Branding and Programming TERRI AVERY said, “KEITH SWEAT is an R&B legend and KISS 104.1 is excited about him joining our line-up. KEITH brings just the right blend of slow jams and sensual sounds that will keep our listeners entertained throughout the night.”
-