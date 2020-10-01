Updated Website

HUBBARD News WFED-A (FEDERAL NEWS NETWORK)/WASHINGTON has launched an updated version of its website at FederalNewsNetwork.com. Among the new features being rolled out included simplified navigation and improved search, greater visibility for several shows, a new "Editor's Pick" section, and an On Air/Trending bar.



GM JOEL OXLEY said, “For the past 20 years, the federal community has come to rely on FEDERAL NEWS NETWORK online and on-air to keep them informed and educated about the constant changes that federal employees and contractors face from the WHITE HOUSE and from CAPITOL HILL. Our new website is the next step in our journey to be the premier federal news organization serving more than 1.8 million federal employees and more than 4 million contractors.”

