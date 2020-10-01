Stunting With All-Christmas

CLARITY COMMUNICATIONS Classic Hits WWRW (REWIND LEXINGTON)/LEXINGTON, KY has gone all-CHRISTMAS music for the season.

CHRISTMAS 105.5 launched TODAY (10/1), with the station saying in a press release, "This has been a difficult year for many individuals and families in Central KENTUCKY and we could all do with some CHRISTMAS joy this holiday season." The statement did not indicate whether the Classic Hits format will return after the holidays.

CLARITY acquired the station from iHEARTMEDIA spinoff trust ALOHA STATION TRUST II for $340,000, closing on the station last month.

« see more Net News