Johnson

VERGE RECORDS, the label arm of global music company ONERPM headed by producer MICKEY JACK CONES, has signed RAYNE JOHNSON to a record deal. JOHNSON's first single under the label, "Real Dang Good," will be released on WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7th, ahead of its MONDAY, OCTOBER 12th radio add date.

VERGE will partner with MOUNTAIN ROAD RECORDS and its Pres., MARK LIGGETT, to roll out JOHNSON's single, using ONEREPM for distribution. JOHNSON has released three singles in the last two years, the most recent of which, “Front Seat,” charted earlier this year.

“I’m honored to be working with MICKEY JACK and his crew,” said JOHNSON. “‘Real Dang Good’ is a song everyone can relate to, especially in this day and time. We all have those tough weeks and need someone or something to pick us up, and who better than that girl (or guy) you didn’t even know you were lookin’ for?”

Added CONES, "RAYNE is quite simply an incredible talent who deserves to be heard!”

« see more Net News