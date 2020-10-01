-
KRRL (Real 92.3)/Los Angeles Will Air A Special Town Hall Meeting Hosted By Big Boy & J Cruz
October 1, 2020 at 10:55 AM (PT)
iHEARTMEDIA Hip Hop & R&B KRRL (REAL 92.3)/LOS ANGELES will hold a special town hall meeting TOMORROW (10/2) from 1-2p (PT) on air and can also be heard on REAL’s YOUTUBE and FACEBOOK pages.
It will be hosted by BIG BOY and J CRUZ and the discussion will cover the importance of voting in the upcoming election and the relationship between the police and the Black and Brown communities in LOS ANGELES.
Special Guests:
- Commentator -VAN JONES
- Social Justice Attorney -BENJAMIN CRUMP
- Sheriff -ALEX VILLANUEVA
- LONG BEACH Mayor -ROBERT GARCIA
- MEASURE J Spokesman & Community Leader -ISSAC BRYAN
- Rapper -SWEETIE
For more information check here.
