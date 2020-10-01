Los Angeles

iHEARTMEDIA Hip Hop & R&B KRRL (REAL 92.3)/LOS ANGELES will hold a special town hall meeting TOMORROW (10/2) from 1-2p (PT) on air and can also be heard on REAL’s YOUTUBE and FACEBOOK pages.

It will be hosted by BIG BOY and J CRUZ and the discussion will cover the importance of voting in the upcoming election and the relationship between the police and the Black and Brown communities in LOS ANGELES.

Special Guests:

Commentator -VAN JONES

Social Justice Attorney -BENJAMIN CRUMP

Sheriff -ALEX VILLANUEVA

LONG BEACH Mayor -ROBERT GARCIA

MEASURE J Spokesman & Community Leader -ISSAC BRYAN

Rapper -SWEETIE

For more information check here.

