Parenting Podcasts

AUDIOBOOM's FALL slate of new original podcasts includes three parenting podcasts.

"TEEN MOM 2" personalities KAIL LOWRY and VEE RIVERA host "BABY MAMAS NO DRAMA," a new show that debuted SEPTEMBER 29th; "DANCE MOMS" MELISSA GISONI, HOLLY HATCHER-FRAZIER, KELLY HYLAND AND JILL VERTES host "BECAUSE MOM SAID SO," coming OCTOBER 8th; and ANNIE APPLE, mother of CAROLINA PANTHERS cornerback ELI APPLE, is the host of "RAISING A PRO," debuting NOVEMBER 6th with a talk with NFL number one draft pick and CINCINNATI BENGALS quarterback JOE BURROW's mother ROBIN BURROW. JODIE SWEETIN and CELIA BEHAR's "NEVER THOUGHT I'D SAY THIS" is also coming back for a third season on OCTOBER 19th.

“Touching on the success we’ve seen with our parenting podcasts -- we’re very excited to even further expand AUDIOBOOM’s listener reach to a larger demographic within the parenting podcast world,” said EVP/Content & Production BRENDAN REGAN. “Having the original DANCE MOMS and stars of TEEN MOM on board, as well as a sports and parenting show will absolutely appeal to new target audiences.”

