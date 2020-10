Neil Wilson

NEIL WILSON of FANTASTIC VOICEOVER adds CUMULUS Country KXKC/LAFAYETTE, LA to his roster of stations.

NEIL WILSON is represented by LISA MARBER-RICH at ATLAS TALENT (lisa@atlastalent.com) and he was recently featured in BENZTOWN BRANDING's "Behind the Mic" blog post. Click here to see the full blog.

