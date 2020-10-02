Ceci Kurzman

WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP. adds CECI KURZMAN to the company’s Board of Directors, including the NOMINATING & CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE, effective OCTOBER 1st. The first Board appointment since WMG’s IPO in JUNE, KURZMAN is founder and President of NEXUS MANAGEMENT GROUP, INC., a former talent management and current investment company. She is a business leader, experienced board director, and private investor, with a 20-year career in the music and entertainment industry.

The Board also determined that the only management member of the Board should be WMG CEO STEVE COOPER. It was also decided that the Board would remain at 11 members. As a result, MAX LOUSADA, WMG’S Global CEO Recorded Music, will step aside from the Board.

ACCESS INDUSTRIES Founder/Chairman SIR LEONARD BLAVATNIK said: “CEDIs expertise in developing the careers of artists, combined with her work as an entrepreneur and investor, will make her a great addition to our exceptional group of advisors. As for MAX, he is playing an integral role in the current success and future of WARNER MUSIC GROUP, and he’ll continue to be an influential voice in our Board discussions.”

