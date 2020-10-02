THE WASHINGTON POST has released a seven-part investigative podcast about a sexual assault case in WASHINGTON that prompted another woman to report her own sexual assault by the judge who ruled in the first case.

"CANARY: THE WASHINGTON POST INVESTIGATES" is hosted by POST reporter AMY BRITTAIN and examines how her 2019 POST story about a chef who received a lenient sentence despite being a serial offender led an ALABAMA woman to contact her with allegations that the judge in the case had sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager. All seven episodes were released THURSDAY (10/1).

