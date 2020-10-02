VP Debate

SALEM RADIO NETWORK's coverage of next week's Vice Presidential Debate will inclide preview and post-debate shows as well as the live broadcast of the debate between VP MIKE PENCE and Sen. KAMALA HARRIS (D-CA) in SALT LAKE CITY on OCTOBER 7th.

"SRN DEBATE PREVIEW" will be hosted by HUGH HEWITT with an update from WHITE HOUSE Correspondent GREG CLUGSTON in SALT LAKE CITY and will air starting at 8:06p (ET). The debate coverage will begin at 9p with CLUGSTON talking up to the beginning of the actual debate at 9:03:30p. "SRN DEBATE WRAP-UP" will be a half-hour show at 10:30p, hosted by HEWITT with final comments from CLUGSTON. The pre-show and post-show will use the standard SRN talk clock, except that the post-show will begin precisely at 10:30 and not after the news break on the clock.

