Adds Tooele Translator

BROADWAY MEDIA Adult Hits KYMV (REWIND 100.7)/SALT LAKE CITY has added a simulcast in TOOELE COUNTY on K284AY/TOOELE. The station is also simulcasting on KUUU-HD2.

“REWIND 100.7’s ability to compete is greatly enhanced by adding the coverage in TOOELE COUNTY at 104.7," said PD TODD "NUKE ‘EM" NOKER. "The simulcast on KUUU-HD2 covers all of the market for those with an HD radio. Now your huge mix of LIONEL RICHIE, VAN HALEN, PRINCE, MADONNA, DEF LEPPARD, WHITNEY HOUSTON, JOURNEY and more will be crystal clear!”

