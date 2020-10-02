Upfront

SKYVIEW NETWORKS held a virtual upfront event this year, featuring content from ABC AUDIO, CBS AUDIO, and new partners THE WEATHER CHANNEL, ASSOCIATED PRESS, and HUBBARD RADIO GROUP.

EVP/GM JEANNE-MARIE CONDO, host of the event, said, “The theme of this year, Unrivaled Momentum, is a true testament to the portfolio growth that we’ve built through our team’s dedication to delivering results on behalf of our network partners and advertisers. Despite being virtual this year, the energy was electric and buyers were given an inside look at the scope of our sales platforms, from music and world-class news to weather, sports and digital streaming. The connections we’ve generated with audiences across the nation are exceptional, and we are excited to take them to the next level with these new initiatives.”



COO/Pres. STEVE JONES said, “Our lifestyle connections at SKYVIEW go further than just one audience or genre—they provide the influencers and personalities that are authentic, connected with their communities who can deliver to brands original opportunities to engage these audiences. Quality content, no matter in which format it is consumed, is what wins, and I believe that we have a diverse and remarkable group of winning talent.”

CEO KEN THIELE added, “I commend JEANNE-MARIE, our sales force and our partners for their unwavering dedication and ingenuity. This is our third upfront event and each year I am blown away by the new opportunities we continue to showcase to our buyers. The success derived from our advertising platforms speaks volumes to the efforts put forth every day to provide our clients’ brands a home for their audio ad campaigns.”



Among the guests for the presentations were KEITH HERNANDEZ and EDDIE JOHNSON, speaking about the company's sports lineup. ALPHA MEDIA Regional Pres. GEORGE PELLETIER discussed his company's expanding relationship with SKYVIEW through streaming.

